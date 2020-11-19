There are a cumulative total of 230 cases of COVID-19 reported by the Benton County Health Department including — but not limited to — students, faculty and staff affiliated with Oregon State University’s Corvallis campus as of Nov. 19.
TRACE OSU focuses specifically on testing students, faculty, and staff from OSU, including the OSU-Cascades and Hatfield Marine Science Center campuses. Although Benton County includes TRACE data, the TRACE initiative does not cover all areas in Benton County.
As of Nov. 6, the TRACE initiative has administered a cumulative of 8,101 COVID-19 tests to areas in and around the Corvallis, OSU-Cascades and Hatfield Marine Science Center campuses.
Students and employees living on or around the Corvallis campus have returned a cumulative average of 0.54% for students and 0.19% for faculty in positive COVID-19 results through TRACE within the fourteen days before Nov. 16.
Students and faculty living or near the OSU-cascades campus have returned a cumulative average of 0.83% in positive COVID-19 results through TRACE within the fourteen days before Nov. 16. A cumulative average of 0% of students and faculty living on or near the HMSC tested positive.
On the week of Nov. 2-6, the TRACE initiative administered 720 tests with a return of three positive tests for students and one faculty living on or near the Corvallis campus and one student or faculty have tested positive living on or near the cascades campus, and zero living on or near the HMSC.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html