Oregon State University officials announced Friday afternoon that they are planning for course instruction on the Corvallis campus for spring term to remain primarily through remote modalities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to an email sent from OSU President F. King Alexander and Provost and Executive Vice President Edward Feser addressed to OSU faculty and staff, “If public health conditions improve substantially by spring, [OSU] may be able to increase onsite course offerings, extra-curricular student activity, work, research and Extension and outreach to a very modest degree.”
The decision to keep class instruction mainly remote is based on assessments of the current status of the pandemic and COVID-19 cases and vaccinations throughout the OSU community, Oregon and the United States.
The OSU-Cascades campus will be offering a mix of in-person and remote instruction during spring term, with limited on-campus work, research and activities.
OSU officials anticipate fall term of 2021 to have more in-person instruction and activities, but will be continually monitoring the situation and providing updates as more information becomes available.
“We share your eagerness to return to onsite teaching, research, outreach, employment and engaging with one another in person,” the email stated. “However, protecting your health and safety remains our top priority.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is provided by university officials.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html