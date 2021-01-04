Instruction at the Oregon State University, Corvallis campus will continue to be provided primarily through remote modalities for winter term.
Buildings open on the Corvallis campus include those with classrooms and teaching laboratories used for in-person instruction and applied learning, residence halls and dining centers, the Memorial Union, Dixon Recreation Center, Valley Library, and other buildings that provide child care, Student Health Services, food services, emergency assistance and study spaces.
The Memorial Union
- Building hours:
- Monday -Thursday: 8am - 9pm
- Friday: 8am - 6pm
- Weekends: Closed
- Lanes & Games hours:
- Monday to Sunday. Hours are to be determined.
The Valley Library:
- Monday - Friday: 10am - 5pm
- Main floor access, by reservation only
- Java II opens without reservation
Dixon Recreation Center:
- General Recreation, Student Legacy Park:
- Monday - Friday: 6am - 10pm
- Saturday: 9am - 9pm
- Sunday: 10am - 9pm
Study spaces - LInC:
- Monday - Friday: 7am - 10pm
- Saturday: 10am - 6pm
- Sunday: 12pm - 9pm
Dining Halls:
- Off the Quad: 9:30am - 2pm
- Bing’s Cafe: 7:30am - 3pm
Cascadia Market:
- Monday - Thursday: 9am - 11pm
- Friday: 9am - 8pm
- Saturday: 10am - 8pm
- Sunday: 10am - 11pm
Other facilities:
- OSU child care operations will remain open.
- Student Health Services opens with appointment via phone.
- Tebeau Same-Day Clinic: Closed 2020-2021 school year
- SHS @ Dixon: Closed 2020-2021 school year
“We will continue to use remote delivery to contribute to student wellness and educational success, limit the density of activity on-campus and in the Corvallis community, and help minimize the possible spread of COVID-19,” OSU President F. King Alexander wrote in an all-student email sent on Oct. 5, 2020. “As with fall term, courses offered on-site will primarily be those that have a heavy experiential learning component, such as labs, field courses and some graduate courses.”
