Corvallis, OR (97331)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.