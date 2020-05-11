Oregon State University plans to reopen its campuses for summer sessions four and five, as well as the entirety of fall term, as announced in an all-student email sent out on May 11 by Edward Feser, provost and executive vice president.
The pandemic resumption plan outlines three phases—initial partial reopening, gradual increase in on-site activity, and greater lifting of restrictions due to reliable treatment or prevention. The university has planned for multiple scenarios, dependent on the status of the virus.
In-person instruction and on-site activities will maintain appropriate distancing guidelines, and public health measures will be put in place to allow for a safe transition back to campus.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
