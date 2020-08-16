Oregon State University will launch an immediate, nationwide search to hire a new campus police force chief following interim associate vice president for public safety and chief of police Edgar Rodriguez’s resignation.
OSU President, F. King Alexander, sent a letter to the OSU community announcing Rodriguez’s resignation on Aug. 13. Rodriguez’s resignation will become effective Aug. 21. OSU senior associate vice president for administration Paul Odenthal will oversee the continued recruitment of sergeants and officers for the campus police force.
OSU vice president of University Marketing and Relations Steve Clark said Rodriguez cited personal reasons for submitting his resignation. Alexander stated the university’s goal to replace their contract with Oregon State Police, whose contract was extended to Dec. 31, 2020 earlier in the year.
“We will have a university-employed and directed police force serving the Corvallis campus and that serves the university’s educational mission and community values,” Alexander said in his email to the OSU community.
Alexander also expressed gratitude in working with stakeholders from campus and the community, including faculty, staff and students.
“University leaders continue to meet with and receive input from university stakeholders, including members of Disarm OSU,” Clark said via email. “Meanwhile, the university’s public safety advisory committee made up of students, faculty and staff continue to meet and provide recommendations on public safety matters.
Alexander said the campus police force will be trained to follow best practices and standards for the OSU community.
“We will hire outstanding people and train them to operate in accordance with our educational values and policies,” Alexander said. “We will hold our force accountable to those values and policies, and we will fund, hire and train staff to prioritize student, faculty and staff engagement, transparency, inclusivity, equity, crime prevention and partnership with campus and area social and health services.”
Clark said the hiring and training will adhere to OSU’s mission and values as university employees and will include training on “diversity, bias, restorative process and de-escalation training.” The process will follow the university’s hiring procedures as well, along with university stakeholders meeting and interviewing with potential candidates.
Odenthal will assume his interim role and will oversee operations for the Department of Public Safety upon Rodriguez’s resignation becoming effective.
“Paul Odenthal has decades of successful and extensive experience in management, including community public safety and disaster response services,” Clark said. “His oversight of the Department of Public Safety in the weeks ahead will be carried out by trained OSU public safety managers and staff.”
According to Clark, the next police chief search will include collaboration with the university search community and will be decided on by OSU vice president of finance and administration, Mike Green.
Qualifications for the open public safety positions can be found on the university’s website.
