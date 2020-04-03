Oregon State University announced that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, only buildings supporting critical on-site functions will remain open throughout spring term on OSU’s Corvallis campus.
“Most on-site critical functions do not require OSU’s university buildings to be open,” said Vice Provost for Student Affairs Dan Larson. “Therefore, in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 20-12, the majority of Corvallis campus buildings will remain locked at all times beginning March 27.”
Even with all spring term classes conducted remotely, the university will continue its research, service and operations. On-site access to OSU buildings will be limited and a social distancing policy, where individuals must remain at least six feet from another person, will be maintained at all times.
In an email statement on March 26, Larson announced the student services that would continue to provide support for critical learning activities: residence and dining halls, the Memorial Union and the Milne Computing Center.
OSU will continue to maintain and operate all residence halls and dining centers, supporting students with their learning, housing and dining needs.
The Memorial Union will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering student internet services, dining options and serving as a private space for Counseling and Psychological Services or Telehealth Zoom appointments. The Milne Computing Center will provide students with computer access and will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition, the following buildings will be open, with their purposes and hours listed. All buildings not listed will be closed.
Strand Agricultural Hall: Strand Agricultural Hall will provide classroom space for faculty to deliver remote instruction, and access will be limited by OSU ID.
Gilbert Addition: The Gilbert Addition will provide lab space for faculty to deliver remote instruction and will be open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cascade Hall: Cascade Hall serves as the OSU Public Safety and Oregon State Police office and will be open 24/7 daily.
EH&S Waste Annex: The EH&S Waste Annex will function as a printing and mailing shipping point, and it will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Kerr Administration: Kerr Administration will house payroll, bursar and cashier office services. It will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Magruder Hall: Magruder Hall will continue to offer veterinary services and operate at its regular hours.
Plageman Hall: Plageman Hall houses Student Health Services and a pharmacy, and it will be open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Research Way Building Printing, Mail and Parcel Package Service: The Research Way Building will offer mail pick-up and will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
