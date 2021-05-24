Oregon State University will host an in-person celebratory processional for the Corvallis graduates of the class of 2020 and 2021 on June 11.
The event will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m., before the virtual Commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 12 for beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Graduates will depart from the Memorial Union or Valley Library quads on the OSU Corvallis, Ore. campus and arrive at Reser Stadium. The graduates will then be seated for short remarks from Interim President Becky Johnson, Provost and Executive Vice President Edward Feser, and the deans of the colleges.
The in-person event is only for graduates a part of the class of 2020 and 2021. Friends and family will be unable to attend the celebratory processional, but are welcomed to attend the virtual Commencement ceremony on June 12 for Corvallis and Ecampus graduates, and June 13 for Cascades graduates.
“Because family and friends will be unable to attend, graduates will be given an opportunity to take their photo at booths set up in Reser Stadium. Additionally, a photo station will be set up in the MU during the week of June 7 — Monday through Thursday — for graduates to take selfies,” Johnson and Feser said in an email to all students on May 24.
Eligible graduates from 2020 and 2021 will receive an email this week with a link to RSVP to this celebratory processional.
OSU faculty have been invited to participate in the event as processional and stadium marshals. Those that are interested have been asked to contact JoAnne Bunnage, the assistant vice provost, Academic Programs and Accreditation.
“This opportunity to celebrate in person is now possible because Benton County moved to low COVID-19 risk,” Johnson and Feser said. “We continue to monitor Deschutes County’s risk status and will keep the OSU-Cascades community informed of any changes in graduation plans.”
According to the OSU commencement website, the university reserves the right to cancel the events in response to rising COVID-19 county risk levels.
An update will be provided as more information becomes available.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html