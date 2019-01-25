On Thursday night, the Oregon State Wrestling team took down Clackamas Community College at Gill Coliseum with a final score of 44-3.
This victory put the Beavers team record at 3-5 overall, and keeps their Pac-12 record the same at 1-1.
OSU freshman 133-pounder Kegan Calkins won tonight, giving the team three points.
“The match started off a little bit slow, but he was just aggressive and I had to come out and be aggressive back and start getting my attacks,” Calkins said. “It was a little sloppy, but I just get better and better every week.”
Senior 149-pounder Josh Reyes, who previously had meniscus surgery, came back with a win, after losing his past four matches.
“For me individually it felt nice to get a win back under my belt,” Reyes said. “Being able to get the ball rolling in the right direction is definitely a good thing, not only for me, but also for the team.”
In the heavyweight match up, OSU senior Christian Robertson was successful in beating CCC Tommy Mommer, giving the team their final six points.
“I thought it went good, I’ve had some inconsistency this year and that guy has done some good things, so I was pretty happy to get the pin the way I did,” Robertson said.
Oregon State Wrestling will be back at the Gill Coliseum on Monday, Feb. 11, against Iowa State at 7 p.m.
