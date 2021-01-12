It was a tough start for the Oregon State Wrestling team, who began their season 0-3, losing to the North Dakota State Buffalos, South Dakota State Jackrabbits, and the Missouri Tigers on Jan. 3, 2021.
But the Beavers switched gears on Jan. 10, 2021, earning their first two wins of the season on a road trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma. There, the team faced off against the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans, the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Chattanooga Mocs at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
It was there where first-year head coach Chris Pendleton was able to get his first career win as the man in charge of the Beavers, which he earned in a meet that featured his alma mater. Pendleton was a two-time NCAA champion and three-time All-American for the Cowboys at 174 pounds -- and had an overall college record of 118 wins to just 12 losses.
To start off the day, the Beavers faced off against an in-conference rival, the Little Rock-Arkansas Trojans, who the Beavers defeated last year by a score of 42-0. The Beavers were able to win eight out of the 10 matches against the Trojans, winning that meet by a score of 23-9.
Among the standouts in the Oregon State win were redshirt-sophomore Brandon Kaylor at 125 pounds, redshirt-junior Jason Shaner at 133 pounds, redshirt-junior Grant Willits at 141 pounds, and redshirt-junior Lane Stigall at 149 pounds, who all picked up decision victories against the Trojans. Redshirt-junior and 19th-ranked Hunter Willits was able to pick up a technical fall for the Beavers, winning by a score of 18-3, while redshirt-sophomore and 29th-ranked J.J. Dixon was able to pin his opponent four minutes into the match.
Later in the day, Oregon State faced off against the fourth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys, Pendleton’s alma mater. The Beavers earned a couple of individual victories, but would eventually fall to the Cowboys by a score of 29-8. Two Beavers’ wrestlers were able to pick up victories of their own.
The first, Jason Shaner, was able to defeat his opponent, sophomore Reece Witcraft, by a slim score of 6-4. The second, Hunter Willits, earned his second technical fall of the day against the Cowboys, defeating redshirt-freshman Daniel Manibog, by a score of 16-0. Shaner and Willits would be the only two Oregon State wrestlers to finish the day undefeated.
Despite the loss, the Beavers would get one last chance to finish the day on a high note, as they had a third and final dual meet against the Chattanooga Mocs. Just like their meeting against Arkansas Little-Rock, Oregon State would win 8 out of the 10 matches, and would win the dual by a score of 39-6. Three Oregon State wrestlers were able to record pinfalls for the Beavers, Lane Stigall, Hunter Willits at 157 pounds, and redshirt-junior Brian Barnes at heavyweight. Bradon Kaylor and Grant Willits both won by forfeit, as the Mocs did not have anyone at those weight classes.
The Beavers now have an overall record of 2-4, and will now get back to the drawing board as they get ready to face off against the California Baptist University Lancers and the California State Polytechnic University Mustangs in San Luis Obispo, California on Jan. 14, 2021.
Full Results from Jan. 10 Meet
Jan. 10, 2021: Oregon State-23, Little Rock-9
125 – Bradon Kaylor (OSU) major decision Khyler Brewer (UALR), 11-3
133 – Jason Shaner (OSU) major decision Paul Bianchi (UALR), 16-8
141 – #18 Grant Willits (OSU) major decision Conner Ward (UALR), 11-0
149 –Lane Stigall (OSU) major decision Kyle Prewitt (UALR), 12-3. OSU 16
157 – #19 Hunter Willits (OSU) technical fall James Aziere (UALR), 18-3
165 – Aaron Olmos (OSU) decision Alexander Hernandez (UALR), 10-5
174 – Triston Wills (UALR) decision Colton Beisley (OSU), 7-3
184 – Jackson McKinney (OSU) decision Tanner Mendoza (UALR), 11-4
197 – #29 J.J. Dixon (OSU) fall James Johnson (UALR), 4:15
HWT – Gabriel Beyer (UALR) fall Brian Barnes (OSU), 1:40
Jan. 10, 2021: Oregon State-8, Oklahoma State-29
125 – Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OKST) decision Brandon Kaylor (OSU), 7-4
133 – Jason Shaner (OSU) decision Reece Witcraft (OKST), 6-4
141 – #8 Kaid Brock (OKST) decision #18 Grant Willits (OSU), 8-4
149 – #4 Boo Lewallen (OKST) technical fall Lane Stigall (OSU), 18-3
157 – #19 Hunter Willits (OSU) technical fall Daniel Manibog (OKST), 16-0
165 – #4 Travis Wittlake (OKST) decision Aaron Olmos (OSU), 8-2
174 – Dustin Plott (OKST) technical fall Colton Beisley (OSU), 19-4
184 – #10 Dakota Geer (OKST) decision #33 Ryan Reyes (OSU), 11-5
197 – AJ Ferrari (OKST) major decision #29 J.J. Dixon (OSU), 16-3
HWT – Austin Harris (OKST) decision Brian Barnes (OSU), 7-5 (SV-1)
Jan. 10, 2021: Oregon State-39, Chattanooga 6
125 – Brandon Kaylor (OSU) forfeit win
133 – #19 Devan Turner (OSU) decision Colton Landers (UTC), 9-5
141 – #18 Grant Willits (OSU) forfeit win
149 – Lane Stigall (OSU) fall George Coleman (UTC), 4:38
157 – #19 Hunter Willits (OSU) fall Weston Wichman (UTC), 2:05
165 – Andrew Nicholson (UTC) decision Aaron Olmos (OSU), 7-3
174 – Colton Beisley (OSU) decision Hunter Fortner (UTC), 7-4
184 – Matthew Waddell (UTC) decision #33 Ryan Reyes (OSU), 4-0
197 – #29 J.J. Dixon (OSU) decision Logan Andrew (UTC), 6-2
HWT – Brian Barnes (OSU) fall Grayson Walthall (UTC), 3:55
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html