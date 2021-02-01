In this file photo from 2020, ASU senior guard Robbi Ryan (#11) maneuvers around OSU junior guard Aleah Goodman (#1) before scoring a two-pointer in the second quarter of the Oregon State vs. Arizona State game at Gill Coliseum, Friday, Feb. 7. Over the weekend, Goodman became the 24th person in Oregon State Women's Basketball history to reach 1,000 career points.