This afternoon on March 19, 2021, the No. 12 seeded Oregon State Beavers pulled the upset over the No. 5 seeded Tennessee Volunteers in a 70-56 victory for the orange and black.
The Beavers led the game since the start and saw a lot of productivity out of Roman Silva in the center position. Silva led the game in scoring between both teams with 16 points on 8-8 field goal shooting. Sophomore guard Jarod Lucas, senior guard Zach Reichle, and senior guard Ethan Thompson all contributed double digit scoring efforts with 14 points, 10 points, and 13 points respectively. Warith Alatishe was dominant on the glass and on defense the whole game, finishing with nine rebounds and helping to hold Tennessee to just 33% from the field.
The Beavers defense shined throughout the game, a pressuring Tennessee’s players in tough situations and forcing an astounding 12 turnovers.
Tennessee was led by Keon Johnson with 14 points and guard Josiah-Jordan James led the game in rebound with a total of 13.
Looking forward, the Beavers will play the eventual winner of the No. 4 seeded Oklahoma State University versus the No. 13 seeded Liberty University game being played this afternoon. This matchup will take place next week at a TBD time.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html