The Beavers’ PAC-12 tournament run came to an end on Friday night, losing to the fourth-ranked Stanford Cardinal 79-45, the top-seed in the conference.
After a competitive first quarter that ended in a 13-13 tie, the Stanford offense proved too much for Oregon State to handle as the Cardinal took a lead before half, jumped out to a 55-32 lead at the end of the third quarter, before dominating the fourth.
Freshman forward Cameron Brink and senior guard Kiana Williams both had monster games for the Cardinal, scoring 24 and 20 respectively. Junior guard Lexi Hull rounded out the Cardinal’s double-digit scorers with 12 points.
Senior guard Aleah Goodman led Oregon State scorers with 12 points, and was the only Beaver to score in double-figures. Senior forward Ellie Mack and freshman guard Sasha Goforth added eight and seven points each.
What It Means
Despite the loss, there is little doubt that the Beavers will make it into the NCAA tournament field. Prior to the quarterfinal game against Oregon on Thursday, ESPN bracketology expert Charlie Creme predicted that Oregon State would be in the tournament regardless of the outcome of that game. Therefore, the 71-64 win over the Ducks appears to have punched the Beavers’ ticket. The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will begin on Mar. 21st.
