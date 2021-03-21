Oregon State Beavers Women's Basketball used a massive second quarter to propel themselves to an 83-59 victory over the Florida State Seminoles in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The Beavers were an eight seed facing ninth-seeded Florida State, a tough foe who beat the third-ranked Louisville earlier in the season.
The first quarter was competitive, and the game was tied 16 all after the first ten minutes. After falling behind 19-18 early in the second quarter, Oregon State put their foot down with a 23-8 run over the next nine minutes to close out the half. The Beavers extended their lead out to 20 points with 5:34 left in the third quarter, and never allowed FSU to close the gap.
Senior Aleah Goodman led the way for the Beavers with a game-high 24 points, and also added five assists. Taylor Jones also had a big game with 18 points and eight rebounds. Sasha Goforth scored 14 points to round out the Beavers’ double-digit scorers, and Talia Van Oelhoffen added seven off the bench.
What It Means
Up next, the Beavers will face the number-one seeded South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday, March 23 in the third round of the NCAA tournament. South Carolina is ranked sixth in the country and has won 15 of their last 16 contests. If the Beavers beat South Carolina, they will play the winner of fifth seeded Georgia Tech vs fourth seeded West Virginia.
