The Oregon State Beavers beat the 19th-ranked Oregon Ducks 71-64 on Wednesday, March 4 in the quarterfinals of the PAC-12 tournament in Las Vegas.
The Beavers hung on to earn the win despite a late surge from Oregon, and the win marked the second time since Feb. 28 that the Beavers have beaten the Ducks.
Oregon State got off to a slow start on offense, scoring just five points in the first quarter, but managed to stay competitive throughout the first 10 minutes with a strong defensive effort, holding Oregon to just 10 points.
But the Beavers’ offense quickly got things rolling following their rough start, and jumped out to a massive 55-40 lead late in the third quarter. Oregon made a push late in the game, cutting the lead to four points with 1:41 remaining in the final quarter, but a critical steal by freshman guard Talia Von Oelhoffen helped stop the Ducks’ comeback bid. The Beavers went 5-6 from the foul line in the final minute of the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
Von Oelhoffen led the Beavers’ in scoring for the second straight game, putting up 19 points off the bench. Senior guard Aleah Goodman scored 13 points and had seven assists, and junior forward Taylor Jones rounded out the Beaver’s double-digit scorers with 10 points.
What This Means
With the resume-boosting win over a top 25-ranked opponent, the Beavers have likely solidified their spot in the NCAA tournament, as they were already a projected 10-seed by ESPN coming into the game. Up next the Beavers will take on the winner of USC vs. the fourth-ranked Stanford Cardinal in the PAC-12 tournament quarterfinals tomorrow, March 5, at 5 p.m.
