An Oregon State University alert was sent out on March 28, announcing that an OSU student has tested positive for COVID-19 on March 16.
According to the alert, the student is not currently located in Corvallis, Ore., and is self-isolated, though the student does not currently show any symptoms and is reported to be doing well.
The university is assisting the Benton County Health Department communicable disease team with its standard case investigation processes, the alert said. This process includes an examination of any involvement between the student and members of the Corvallis campus, and determins wheather there may be any virus exposure among the community.
As recommended in the alert, if someone feels they have been exposed to COVID-19 and shows symptoms, they should self-quarantine and avoid travel. They should also seek medical advice.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html