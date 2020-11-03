This file photo from Oct. 14, 2020 pictures an Official Benton County Ballot Drop Box in front of the Corvallis Community Center on 26th and NW Tyler Ave. Ballots need to be filled out and turned into one of these drop boxes before 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. More Ballot Drop Box locations can be found on Benton County’s website. For the 2020 election cycle, Oregon State University has reported that over 99% of the school's student athletes have registered to vote.