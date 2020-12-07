Oregon State starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia has been ruled out for the remainder of 2020, as the junior will undergo season-ending surgery to repair an injured hamstring, as confirmed by Head Coach Jonathan Smith in a Monday press conference.
“He [Gebbia] is scheduled to have surgery this week. He will not be back this season,” Smith said. “A lot went into his decision, but ultimately, that’s going to be the best for his future.”
The injury was sustained by Gebbia during a Friday, Nov. 27 meeting against the Oregon Ducks. On a quarterback sneak attempt late in the fourth quarter, Gebbia came off the field hobbling and was unable to return for the remainder of the game. His status for the remainder of the season prior to last week’s game against the Utah Utes was still to be determined, despite redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan getting the start for that game.
But with the news of Gebbia’s 2020 status becoming official, it appears as though Nolan will be the starting quarterback in the Beavers offense for the remainder of the season, one that includes at two more games with the potential for a bowl appearance at the end of the regular season. Through his brief appearances at the FBS level, Nolan has thrown for 202 yards and one touchdown, in addition to a rushing touchdown in the Oregon game.
For Gebbia, the junior will end his first season as a starting college quarterback with 824 yards and three touchdown throws to three interceptions, in addition to two rushing touchdowns, as well as a touchdown catch. Due to new rules set in place from COVID-19 for the 2020 season, Gebbia will be permitted to return to Oregon State next season as a junior, without losing a season of college football eligibility.
