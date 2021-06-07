A photo illustration of a graduating student opening up Zoom to view the 2021 Commencement ceremony. While more students and Corvallis, Ore. residents are getting vaccinated, the school believes it is best that the graduation ceremony for both campuses be held virtually. Each student eligible for graduation will have a slide that will be shown on the screen during the ceremony. If the student turned in a slide before May 15, it will have a picture they have uploaded along with a quote/message in under 120 characters.