An Oregon State University alert was sent out by OSU Public Safety detailing a report of a white male who was allegedly holding two knives at the Southwest Monroe Avenue and 11th Street intersection on Tuesday around 9:07 p.m.
The suspect is described to be between 30 to 40 years old with chin-length brown, curly hair, and a short beard. The suspect was wearing a tan overcoat with a red shirt and green pants. They were last seen heading towards 15th Street along a park pathway.
Oregon State Police are investigating the report, and OSU Public Safety has advised that anybody who sees the suspect should not approach them, but rather call 911 immediately.
