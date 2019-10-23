The Oregon State Police have decided to end their law enforcement services for Oregon State University's Corvallis campus, saying they need to "focus OSP personally and resources on statewide policing needs," according to an email sent by OSU President Ed Ray.
The email reads as follows:
"OSU Corvallis campus faculty, staff and students,
Oregon State University was informed this week by Oregon State Police of the agency’s decision to terminate its law enforcement services for OSU’s Corvallis campus, citing the need to focus OSP personnel and resources on statewide policing needs.
We thank Oregon State Police and its many staff members and troopers who have served our Corvallis campus since the mid-1980’s.
To provide for an orderly transition of campus licensed law enforcement services, OSP personnel will remain on-campus, fully serving OSU until June 30, 2020.
Campus safety remains our highest priority. University administrators are actively evaluating short-term and long-term needs for campus law enforcement — and identifying and evaluating alternative service providers — to assure there is no lapse in service.
We will share more information as it is available."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
