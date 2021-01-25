Both Oregon State Women’s and Men’s Basketball wrapped up another week of play in their 2020-21 season, coming out the other side with mixed results from the programs.
The men took care of business through their two games of the week, first earning a two-point victory over the USC Trojans, 58-56, before traveling south to Eugene, Oregon for a meeting with the rival Oregon Ducks and earning yet another win.
On the women’s side, things ended with less success. Their first game of the week, one scheduled originally with the Washington Huskies, was postponed due to concerns of COVID within the Washington program. The Beavers were able to take the court for their second game, a rematch meeting against the Washington State Cougars that would eventually end in a loss.
Oregon State Men’s Basketball defeat the Oregon Ducks 75-64
Oregon State came out on top against the Oregon Ducks, snapping one hot streak for the Ducks and continuing one on for the Beavers.
The 75-64 victory at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday, Jan. 23 gave Oregon State a stretch of five wins in their last seven games against their rivals. For the Beavers, this win was one boosted by a hot start that the team never looked back from.
The Beavers raced out to an early nine-point lead, never letting the Ducks get back within six points through the first half. And after a quick Oregon start in the second half evened the score at 34-34, Oregon State regrouped for an 8-0 run, holding the lead from thereon.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Oregon Ducks were down two starters during the game, including the team’s top scorer Chris Duarte, leaving eight scholarship players on the roster ready to play. Saturday’s game against the Beavers’ was the Duck’s first in two weeks following their COVID protocols and their programs one week freeze.
Regardless of the circumstance, Oregon State ended the night on top, and extended their winning streak to three. The Beavers also snapped the Ducks home-court winning streak of 28 games, moving the Oregon State Beavers to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
Senior guard Ethan Thompson led the way in scoring for Oregon State with a game-high 19 points, joined by other double-digit scorers like sophomore guard Jarod Lucas, who finished with 13 points, and junior forward Warith Alatishe, who finished with 14 points while totaling a career-best 16 rebounds.
Oregon State’s season will continue on Thursday, Jan. 28, when they take on the USC Trojans in Los Angeles.
Oregon State Women’s Basketball defeated in overtime by the Washington State Cougars
The Oregon State Beavers lost a double-overtime heartbreaker to the Washington State Cougars on Sunday, Jan. 24 in Corvallis, Oregon.
The Beavers have been stuck in the middle of an uncharacteristic backslide, losers of their last four games. However, Oregon State looked on pace to snap that streak by the halftime break, and went into the locker room leading the game 31-28 at the half.
It was senior guard Aleah Goodman who led the way for the Beavers, keeping them fighting throughout the contest by scoring 33 of the team’s 75 points, 15 in the first half alone. Goodman’s three-pointer with 4:42 left in the fourth quarter prompted a tie game. Washington State and the Beavers continued to battle, ending the fourth quarter with a 58-58 tie.
The Cougars would eventually crawl back into the game, and through two overtime periods, took the win 77-75, snapping a three-game losing streak of their own to improve to 8-4 on the season. For Oregon State, their streak of losses has fallen to five games.
Beyond Goodman, Oregon State got key scoring contributions from sophomore forward Taylor Jones, who finished the game with 16 points, second on the team. Her and Goodman were the only two members of the team to break double-digit points.
The Beavers may need a strong effort from their two scoring leaders in the Washington State game once again, as they are scheduled to take on the Washington Huskies on Tuesday, Jan. 26, with a chance to snap the losing streak at home in Corvallis.
