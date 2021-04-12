Oregon State Athletics has had some success stories through fall and winter, with football beating their rival Oregon Ducks, both basketball teams qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, and wrestling winning two individual PAC-12 titles.
But moving into Spring, a sport that began in February will look to build on that success, men’s and women’s soccer.
The men’s soccer team began their season on fire. The Beavers started off winning their first six games of the season, the best start in program history. But that winning streak came to an end in a hard-fought battle, after the Beavers lost to the second-ranked Stanford Cardinal by a score of 3-2. Still, this Beaver soccer team has proven to be not just a threat within the conference, but nationally as well, as the team has peaked as high as the third-ranked team in the country.
Looking ahead, the men’s team will have two more games in the regular season, both of which are against PAC-12 opponents, and both of which will be rematches from earlier in the year.
Their most recent challenge of the regular season was the rematch against the Stanford Cardinal, who the Beavers faced off against on April 10, this time at home in Corvallis, Ore. The Beaver looked to avenge their first loss of the season, and did so successfully, beating the Cardinal 3-2. To finish regular season play, the Beavers will head back to California to face off against the San Diego State Aztecs, who the team defeated earlier in the year by a score of 5-0.
Ranking as a top-ten program nationally, the Beavers’ will likely turn their attention to the postseason later in the year. The NCAA Tournament, held entirely in the state of North Carolina, will take place from April 29 to May 17. Teams will be selected for both the men’s and women’s tournaments on April 19.
While the men’s soccer team will be looking to avenge their first loss of the season later in April, the Oregon State women’s soccer team will be looking to live up to the expectation they set by beating the Cardinal earlier
in the year.
The women’s soccer team started off with a victory against the University of Idaho Vandals, beating them 3-0. However, the Beavers would go on to lose their next two games, including a loss to the 14th-ranked California Golden Bears by a score of 1-3. But the Beavers quickly got their confidence back, as they defeated the third-ranked, reigning national champion Stanford Cardinal by a score of 2-1 in an upset victory at home.
Since that victory, the team has been able to add two more wins to their record, losing their next five games in a row after the Stanford game, but winning back to back to start April against Colorado and Utah respectively.
As the saying goes, it’s not about how you start the race, it’s how you finish it. And the Oregon State women’s soccer team will be looking to finish their season on a high note. The Beavers have a chance to avenge an earlier season loss to the rival Oregon Ducks in their final game of the season following a road trip to face the Washington schools.
Before that, however, the Beavers will have a slate of conference games to get through.
Lastly, to finish the regular season, the Beavers will be facing off against the Oregon Ducks, trying to make up for a loss earlier in the season, when the Beavers fell by a score of 0-2 at home. The rivalry meeting, Oregon State’s final game of the 2021 regular season campaign, will be held on April 16.
Should the Beavers make the postseason, their NCAA Tournament will also be held in North Carolina, beginning on April 27 and concluding with the championship game on May 17.
