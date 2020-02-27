In their final regular season meeting, the Ducks got revenge against the Beavers’ previous three consecutive wins with a dominant 69-54 win in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Feb 27. It was the final overall contestant of the Civil War between seniors Tres Tinkle of Oregon State and Payton Pritchard of Oregon.
The Beavers had a steady start, only down 29-25 at halftime. The team's leading scorer, OSU junior guard Ethan Thompson hit a half court shot that would be called back as it went in after the buzzer for the half. The close margin would not sustain as the Ducks, led by Pritchard, closed out the game with ease.
The Ducks outplayed the Beavers on almost all facets in the second half and are narrowing in on a chance to take the regular season PAC-12 crown. Oregon now mainly remains in a tight contest with Arizona State, as No. 21 Colorado lost tonight.
Thompson led the Beavers in scoring for the night, tallying 15, with Tinkle close behind by scoring 14. The Beavers were unable to handle the trio of Pritchard, sophomore guard Will Richardson and the local West Linn, Ore. connection of redshirt senior guard Anthony Mathis. The three combined for 51 points of the Ducks total 69.
The Beavers look to bounce back after some time off, as they will host Stanford next Thursday, March 5 at 6 pm.
