The Oregon State Beavers fell 38-28 to the Washington State Cougars in the team’s Nov. 7 season opener.
Despite a fourth quarter surge, Oregon State couldn’t dig themselves out of a 17 point hole they fell into early in the second half. The Cougars offensive onslaught was led by true freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura, who threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns, causing problems for the Beavers defense throughout the night.
After a slow first half with just one touchdown to show after the first two quarters, Oregon State’s offense settled into a rhythm midway through the third quarter, and found the endzone on three straight drives. The Beavers’ junior running back Jermar Jefferson tallied 170 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, while Tristan Gebbia went 34/48 through the air for 329 yards in the second start of his college career.
The Beavers will look to bounce back next Saturday when they take on the Washington Huskies at Husky stadium. It will be the Huskies’ first game of the season, after their opener against the Utah Utes was cancelled. Gametime is set for 8 p.m..
