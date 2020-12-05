The Utah Utes defeated the Oregon State Beavers by a score of 30-24 on Dec. 5 in Salt Lake City to get their first win of the season, while keeping the Beavers from getting their third straight win.
Oregon State struggled to get going on offense, as they started the game without the PAC-12 leading rusher Jermar Jefferson, who was out due to COVID-19 protocols, and without starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia who was out with a leg injury. Additional injuries to backup running back BJ Baylor and wide receiver Champ Flemings were also sustained during the game.
This led to the team only putting up 10 points through the first three quarters, although quarterback Chance Nolan led the team to a 14-point fourth quarter to put the game within reach. Nolan finished the game with 238 total yards and a touchdown and running back Calvin Tyler Jr. had two touchdowns on the ground.
The defense, meanwhile, struggled to stop Utah’s offense led by freshman running back Ty Jordan who picked up 167 yards and a touchdown on the ground in addition to 22 more yards in the receiving game. Despite this, the Beavers defense, led by Avery Roberts and his career-high 21 tackles, was able to hold Utah without a first down in the 4th quarter and held the Utes to multiple field goals off of long drives.
The Beavers will look to salvage their hopes for making a bowl game next Saturday against the Stanford Cardinal in Corvallis, a game that was moved from Stanford’s home stadium in Palo Alto due to COVID-19 policies in their home county.
