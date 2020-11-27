The Oregon State Beavers defeated the 15th ranked Oregon Ducks by a score of 41-38. The Beavers are now 2-2 overall.
Junior Running Back Jermar Jefferson had another spectacular performance, having 29 carries and rushing for 226 yards and two touchdowns. This is the fourth straight game where Jefferson has rushed for over 100 yards. In the passing game, redshirt junior quarterback Tristan Gebbia struggled, as he was 23 for 37, throwing for 263 yards, but adding one rushing touchdown.
For the Ducks, sophomore quarterback Tyler Shough was 19 for 29, throwing 266 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Beavers will pack their bags and travel east, as they will face the University of Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. A kickoff time will be announced late next week.
