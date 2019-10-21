The Oregon State Beavers secured a road upset against the California Golden Bears on Saturday, going into Berkley and winning 21-17.
Both defenses started strong in the first quarter. The Beavers failed to gain total positive yardage on their first nine plays combined. The Golden Bears had a bit more success on their first drive, but failed to convert on third down after getting the ball down to the Beavers’ 37 yard line before going three and out on their next possession.
The Oregon State offense started to find their rhythm on their third drive of the game. Beavers redshirt senior quarterback Jake Luton led the team on a 12 play, 62 yard drive that ended in a seven yard touchdown throw from Luton to senior running back Artvais Pierce.
While the California offense started to move the ball well in the first half, they struggled to end many of their possessions with points. By the end of the first half, California’s only points came on a 44 yard field goal with less than a minute left in the second quarter.
California head coach Justin Wilcox was not looking past the Beavers after their 52-7 loss to Utah last week and spoke highly of Oregon State going into this game.
“We know it’s going to be a challenge,” Wilcox said at a Wednesday press conference on Oct. 16. “We know they have really good players and schemes and good coaches and what’s most important is that we come out prepared to play.”
While the California defense forced nothing but three and outs on all of the Beavers third quarter drives, the Golden Bears were able to find the endzone twice to take a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
With 9:33 left in the game, the Beavers secured a 12 play, 80 yard drive lasting nearly five minutes to take the lead with a 13 yard touchdown run from redshirt sophomore running back B.J. Baylor.
Golden Bears redshirt junior quarterback Devon Modster left the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury, and the Beavers were able to force a clutch play with freshman backup quarterback Spencer Brasch in the game. Brasch threw a pass that got tipped and the line of scrimmage and ended up in the waiting arms of Beavers redshirt sophomore defensive end Jaydon Grant.
The Beaver defense was able to get in the backfield often throughout the game. The team ended with nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss, both season highs for the team.
OSU junior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. finished with three sacks, four tackles for loss and a tipped pass that ended up as a Beavers interception. Rashed Jr. came into the game leading the team six sacks. Redshirt sophomore inside linebacker Avery Roberts ended with an Oregon State high 13 tackles.
“I wasn’t overly concerned,” Smith said in regards to the team’s focus at a Monday press conference on Oct. 14 following their loss to Utah on Oct. 12. “Guys (at practice this week) were focused, locked in. So I’m not overly concerned that we’ve lost them.”
While clearly frustrated, Wilcox made sure to praise Oregon State after the game.
“You gotta give Oregon State credit,” said Wilcox. “They got a good quarterback, their line is big, the got a good back, good receiver, but we played really poor on three drives and it cost us.”
The Beavers will face the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 2 with a TBD kickoff time.
