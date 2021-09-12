Oregon State wins against Hawaii 45-27.
It was an amazing show out by the Oregon State Beavers in their first time playing in front of fans at Reser for the first time in nearly two years. The last time fans were in the stands at Reser was in November 2019, when the Beavers defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils by a score of 35-34.
The Beavers never trailed in the matchup.
It was purely a dominant performance from OSU as they led the game in rushing and total yards.
OSU saw great play from their starting quarterback, Chance Nolan, and he found his favorite wide receiver targets to lead the team to the win.
Chance Nolan led the Beavers in passing with 302 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20-29 attempts. The run game was dominated by B.J. Baylor, as he rushed for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries. The receiving game had many targets, but Anthony Gould stood out with 119 yards and a touchdown on 7 receptions.
Winning the game and tying their record at 1-1 for the season so far, OSU looks ahead to play Idaho at Reser Stadium, 12:30pm Saturday the 18th.
