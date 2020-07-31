Oregon State Football, along with the rest of the PAC-12 conference, announced their 10-game schedule for the 2020 season today, one that begins with a game against the California Golden Bears on Sept. 26.
Following the game against the Golden Bears, the Beavers will then take on the UCLA Bruins, the Utah Utes the following week, and in Week 4 on Oct. 17, Oregon State will play the rival Oregon Ducks-- a game traditionally played in the final week of the season. 2020 will mark the first time since the 2012 season that the Beavers will not end their season with a game against Oregon.
After the rivalry game against the Ducks, Oregon State’s schedule continues on starting Oct. 24 at the Washington Huskies, an Oct. 31 Bye Week before getting the Arizona Wildcats at home on Nov. 7, traveling to the Stanford Cardinal on Nov. 14, getting the Washington State Cougars for the final home game on Nov. 21, and finishing out the schedule with two road games against the Colorado Buffaloes on Nov. 28 and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Dec. 5.
The 10-game slate of matches for the Beavers reflects the PAC-12’s decision earlier in the year for every team within the conference to play a slate of regular-season games condensed from the typical 12 to 10. Additionally, Oregon State, along with the rest of the PAC-12, will only be playing other teams from within the conference.
While the individual times for these games is yet to be decided, the Beavers and the rest of the PAC-12 all have the dates set for their games, including the date for the PAC-12 Conference Championship, scheduled to be played on Dec. 18.
Should there be the need for a “makeup game,” where one or both teams are unable to compete, that game will be rescheduled for Dec. 12, one week after the conclusion of the regular season.
