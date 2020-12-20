In their final game of the 2020 season, Oregon State lost to the Arizona State Sun Devils 46-33, dropping their third straight game to fall to 2-5 on the regular season.
The game served as a revitalization for an offense that had slowed down in recent weeks. After scoring 24 points in back to back weeks, the Beavers offense exploded for a 33 point final that will go down as their second-highest of the season.
But with the offense taking a slight step forward in their last game of the year, the defense hit a slight backslide, allowing a season-high 46 points against an Arizona State offense that gained 375 yards on the ground.
After ending the year with a record below .500, the Oregon State Beavers will be ineligible for a bowl game, per PAC-12 rules. With the season now coming to an end, the Beavers will turn their attention to the offseason in preparation for a run in 2021.
