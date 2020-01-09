Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced in a press release that OSU Football head coach Jonathan Smith had his contract extended on Tuesday, Jan. 7. With the extension, Smith’s contract now runs through the 2025 season.
“His impact has been significant and there is no one better suited to continue to build the foundation to a level of sustained success,” Barnes said in the press release. “Simply put, he’s our guy!”
Smith was announced as the head coach in Nov. 2017 after spending time at the University of Washington as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Before his coaching career started, Smith was a four-year starter at Oregon State from 1998-2001 and won the Fiesta Bowl MVP during the 2001 season that saw the Beavers go 11-1.
“I want to thank Scott Barnes, the OSU administration, and Beaver Nation for having the confidence and commitment in this coaching staff to continue the trajectory of this program,” Smith said in the release. “I’m excited about the momentum on and off the field, recruiting, academics and the support we have from Beaver Nation.”
