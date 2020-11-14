The Oregon State Beavers lost to the Washington Huskies on Nov. 14 by a slim margin of 27-21, the Beavers' second loss of the season.
Although the Beavers kept the game close throughout, riding a spectacular performance from junior running back Jermar Jefferson, who had 23 carries and ran for 133 yards and one touchdown, it was still not enough for them to pull out the win in Seattle.
The Huskies dominated the rushing game against a Beavers defense that struggled to slow them down, running for a total of 267 yards and three touchdowns, while in the passing game, Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris was 14 for 24 and threw for 141 yards.
Oregon State will hope to get their first win of the season as they face the California Golden Bears on Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium.
