Governor Kate Brown has announced earlier today that Oregon will start a two week “freeze,” meaning limiting restaurants to take out only, as well as limiting retail, grocery stores and pharmacy to a 75% capacity.
Other commercial establishments will also be affected. “Closing gyms and fitness organizations, venues that hold indoor or outdoor venues and limiting capacity for churches or ‘faith venues’ and requiring remote work if possible,” Brown said.
Oregon was one of the states that have recently broken records for COVID-19 infections in a single day.
Thanksgiving will occur during the two week freeze; but Oregonians will have to limit social get-togethers to a maximum of six people. Brown advised Oregonians to socialize only with those in their household.
Dr. Chunhuei Chi, professor at the Global Health Program, considers the freeze to be crucial to Oregon’s citizens' health.
“To stabilize the dramatically rising daily new cases; to make sure Oregon's hospitals will not be overrun by new cases, which could cause an increase in COVID-19 deaths; and to prevent another surge that could happen during Thanksgiving holidays,” Chi said.
