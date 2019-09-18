Classified employees at Oregon’s public universities are one step closer to striking, with 95% of SEIU 503 union members voting to authorize the action, union representatives said Wednesday.

The union bargaining team has notified administrators of their intent to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30. A bargaining session to attempt to come to an agreement is scheduled for next Monday, Sept. 23.

The conflict between the union and university administrators is centered around wages. Classified university employees in the union feel the 2% cost of living increase in 2019 and again in 2020 offered by management is not enough. The union has countered with a requested 3% cost of living increase in 2019 and 3.25% in 2020, along with a new top step to the salary scale and the elimination of the bottom salary scale step, according to a press release.

The 4,500 non-faculty classified staff members represented by the union provide services from building maintenance to IT support. In addition to these workers, SEIU 503 represents state agency employees, local government workers and others.

This is a developing story and The Barometer will provide updates as more information becomes available.