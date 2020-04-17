OMN Sports presents the first eight events for the bracket on the best plays and moments from OSU Fall and Winter Sports. Voting for the rounds is available on OMN Sports social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Men’s Soccer Seed 1: (September 2019)
An 87th minute goal by sophomore defender Alex Cover lifted the Oregon State Men’s Soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Colgate, giving the Oregon State Men’s Soccer team their first win of the season. The Beavers outshot the Raiders 13-5 and controlled 62% of the possession. Also scoring for Oregon State was senior defender Eric Diaz in the 31st minute. Both Diaz and Clover’s goals were their first of the season.
Men’s Soccer Seed 2: (October 2019)
In what was a back and forth battle between the Beavers and Bruins, Oregon State Men’s Soccer won on the road against UCLA for the first time in program history, thanks in large part to a sprawling save by sophomore goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez in the 85th minute. The Beavers were previously 0-21-1 against the Bruins in Pasadena but used two second half goals and the aforementioned save en route to a 3-2 win to get to 7-5-1 on the season.
Men’s Soccer Seed 3: (November 2019)
The Oregon State’s Men Soccer Team battled scoreless for the entirety of regulation time against the California Golden Bears. The Beavers’ junior forward Raheem Taylor-Parkes broke through and scored his first goal as a Beaver in the 98th minute, 7 minutes into the first extra time period, lifting Oregon State to a big conference win late in the season, pulling their record to 8-5-2 on the season.
Men’s Soccer Seed 4: (September 2019)
The Oregon State Men’s Soccer team overcame a first-half deficit to defeat San Diego State 2-1, largely due to a penalty save by sophomore goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez in the 72nd minute. The Beavers first got on the board with a penalty kick goal by sophomore midfielder Sofiane Djeffal in the 47th minute, which tied the game. Two minutes later, sophomore forward Steffan Yeates scored, putting the Beavers on top. OSU then controlled possession late in the game to secure the victory.
Football Seed 1: (November, 2019)
The Beavers Football team was playing for more than their fifth win of the season when senior tight end Noah Togiai scored a highlight-reel hurdling touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The evening game versus the 5-4 Sun Devils not only marked Oregon State’s last opportunity to secure their first PAC-12 home win since 2016, but the last chance to secure a win in Reser Stadium for the Beavers senior class. With the Beavers’ up seven late in the third quarter of this high stakes game, Togiai received a short pass from senior quarterback Jake Luton and hurdled over a defender on route to the endzone. The touchdown gave the Beavers 35 points, enough to hold on for a one-point victory.
Football Seed 2: (September, 2019)
At only 5’5” tall, Oregon State wide receiver Champ Flemmings is one of the shortest players on the football team. Despite his height, his talent was displayed when the Oregon State Beavers faced off against the Cal Poly Mustangs in the football home opener. Flemmings completed a 47-yard touchdown by jumping over Mustang defensive back Carter Nichols, who stands at 6 feet tall, and catching the football in the Beaver endzone. This touchdown was Flemmings first career score for the Beaver.
Football Seed 3: (October, 2019)
OSU Football junior wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins showed off some of his talent when the Beavers faced off against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif. Throughout the game, Hodgins scored a total of three touchdowns with two in the first half and one in the second half, had ten catches and rushed for a total of 162 yards. Hodgins not only helped the Beavers defeat the Bruins and move their record to 2-3, but Hodgins also helped the Beavers pick up their first conference win of the 2019-2020 football season.
Football Seed 4: (October 2019)
Oregon State Football went into their road-matchup against the UCLA Bruins looking for their first conference win of the season and came out with a 48-31 victory, thanks in large part to some strong early performances and a roll of the dice from Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith. After taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, Oregon State decided to capitalize on their early game momentum with an onside kick that began on the 50-yard line due to a UCLA personal foul penalty. Beaver senior punter Daniel Rodriguez got a little tricky with the play and rather than opting for a traditional onside kick, Oregon State called a drop kick where Rodriguez threw the ball in the air, let it bounce off the ground and booted it up. The Beavers recovered the kick on the UCLA 27-yard line and found the endzone one play later to take a 21-0 lead.
