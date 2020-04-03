OMN Sports presents the first eight events for the bracket on the best plays and moments from OSU Fall and Winter Sports. Voting for the rounds is available on OMN Sports social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Women’s Soccer Seed 1: (September 2019)
In their first season under head coach Matt Kagan, the Oregon State Women’s Soccer program got off to a perfect start, winning nine-straight games in a row. Starting with a 5-0 win against British Columbia on Aug. 18, the Beavers defeated teams such as Villanova, New Mexico and Houston. In those first nine games, OSU had outscored opponents 26-3.
Women’s Soccer Seed 2: (September 2019)
Oregon State Women’s Soccer took on Rice University and led 1-0 until Rice leveled the score in the 88th minute. The Beavers battled in overtime, resulting in a win in the 98th minute of play when a long pass from OSU Senior Paula Leblic at midfield, pulling Rice’s keeper out of the goal, allowing OSU Freshman forward Briana McReynolds to score. The Beavers won 2-1, improving their record at the time to 7-0-0.
Women’s Soccer Seed 3: (August 2019)
Oregon State Beavers took on the Villanova Wildcats, who kept the lead until the 86th minute of play when OSU Freshman forward Marly Salveter assisted OSU redshirt sophomore Mckenzie Weinert to score, propelling the teams into OT. Wildcat keeper Rebecca Gartner forced a second OT, which was broken by an assist from OSU redshirt senior forward Toni Malone to Weinert in the 100th minute of play, resulting in a Beavers win.
Women’s Soccer Seed 4: (November 2019)
In what would prove to be her final game as a Beaver, senior defender Paula Leblic hammered home a game-winning direct free kick in the 87th minute to secure a 1-0 home win against Oregon. Leblic finished the season with two goals and two assists, and Oregon State finished the season 11-6-2.
Volleyball Seed 1: (September 2019)
It is usually difficult enough to beat a team two times in a single calendar year for any sport, let alone volleyball. For the case of the Oregon State Women’s Volleyball team, they had not beaten their in state rival, the Oregon Ducks, since 2014. This season, the Beavers knocked off the No. 24 Ducks in Gill Coliseum before a crowd of 2,618 in dramatic fashion, winning 3-2.
Volleyball Seed 2: (October 2019)
After a six game losing streak and down 0-2 early, it looked like a loss for Oregon State against Arizona. However, The Beavers were able to rally by winning the last three sets and secure a win against Arizona, the first time since 2011 that Oregon State has successfully came back from down 0-2.
Volleyball Seed 3: (September 2019)
In a break-out game for freshman outside hitter Cecilee Max-Brown, Oregon State handily defeated Yale by a score of 3-1. Max-Brown finished with a career high in kills with 21, digs with 11 and recorded her first double-double as a Beaver. Oregon State went on to win their next three games.
Volleyball Seed 4: (November 2019)
Junior defensive specialist and libero Grace Massey finished the season out with 524 digs. This achievement placed her fifth most in a single season in OSU history. Massey is a local product out of Beaverton, Ore and Jesuit high school.
