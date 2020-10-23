Editor's Note: This article is a part of the 2020 Elections Issue. The Baro has put together this issue to inform Oregon State University and the greater Corvallis, Ore. community about the 2020 Elections. This issue will dispel voting myths and include information on local elections, voting methods and tips, candidate profiles, and more.
The local Benton County election takes place on Nov. 3, 2020, in which voters will be electing city council seats for each of the different community wards.
These are the candidates for the council seats, most of whom are unopposed, that are running to be placed in office to represent their respective ward in Corvallis, Ore.
Ward 1
Jan Napack is currently retired and holds the position of Corvallis city councilor for Ward 1. She has an occupational background in environmental researching, engineering, and is a small business owner. Napack’s educational background includes a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Oregon State University.
Her prior government experience includes Corvallis City Council, Benton County Environmental Issues Advisory Committee, Cascades West Advisory Committee on Transportation, and more. If re-elected, Napack plans to focus on areas such as affordability, quality of life, public safety and business and enterprise.
Ward 2
Charles Maughan currently works as a compliance analyst for Oregon Housing and Community Services. His prior occupations include being a community manager for affordable housing for seniors and persons with disabilities, and Cascade Management district manager. Maughan is certified in mental health first aid and completed the HOME Investment Partnerships Program as a funds accredited compliance expert.
His previous government experience includes being a Corvallis City Councilor, Community Relations Advisory Board Member and Precinct Committee Person for Benton County Democrat. Maughan’s progressive vision and local values are that he plans to continue to work with citizens of Ward 2 and the greater Corvallis area to engage voters and to balance the needs of students, business owners and community members.
Ward 3
Hyatt Lytle is a Chief Financial Officer of a local distribution company. She has experience in business management, mental health counseling and was previously a criminal justice practitioner. Lytle has a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Western Oregon University and a master’s in criminal justice from Linn-Benton Community College.
Her prior government experience includes being the Ward 3 Councilor, Council President and Council Vice President. If re-elected, Lytle plans to increase citizen engagement and propose proactive solutions for affordable housing and homelessness.
Ward 4
Gabe Shepherd is an independent contractor with occupational experience in industrial engineering and data management. He has a bachelor’s degree in management from OSU.
Shepherd’s previous government experience includes Corvallis budget commissioner, volunteer aide for the Corvallis City Legislative Committee and minutes recorder for the City of Corvallis and the City of Albany. If elected, he plans to push for greater mental health services in Benton County, while also advocating for city parks and green spaces.
Ward 5
Charlyn Ellis is a high school English teacher who has more than 20 years with the Jefferson County School District. She has a bachelor’s degree in English and history and a master’s degree in history from the University of New Hampshire and a master’s in teaching from Lewis and Clark College.
Lytle has government experience with the Community Relations Advisory Group, Neighborhood Livability Workgroup for the Corvallis/OSU Collaboration and City Council. Her plans include to work as a community to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to be proactive in the conversations and what people want the community to look like.
Ward 6
Laurie Chaplen is a volunteer who has also had a background as a systems analyst for the local health care system and as an analyst for a local credit union. She studied business management at the University of Oregon and does not have prior government experience.
Chaplen’s plans are to increase the diversity of our economy, decrease the homeless population and further improve air and water quality and the environment in the city.
Ward 7
Ward 7 is the only community ward in Corvallis in which two candidates, Nic Bowman and Paul Shaffer, are running for the city council seat to represent that area.
Nic Bowman is an elementary school teacher who has an occupational background in restaurant management, retail management, education and is a small business owner. Bowman has two bachelor’s degrees from Oregon State University and a master’s in teaching from Linn-Benton Community College. He has prior government experience being a part of the Teachers Union Executive Council.
Bowman wants to immerse the community in the cultural diversity offered by citizens. He believes in living an educated and informed life.
“I believe in these ideals and values,” Bowman said. “I believe these shared goals and visions of our future are attainable. And I believe this to be true because Corvallis has proven itself to be a city rich with individuals who care deeply for their community.”
Paul Shaffer is retired and has worked as a technical and policy analyst for the Oregon Department of Energy on oversight for cleanup and ecological restoration of the Hanford Site Nuclear Site in southern Washington.
He has a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in fisheries and wildlife from Michigan State University, completed graduate research at the University of Virginia and has completed a teacher education program at Western Oregon University.
Shaffer’s previous government experience includes Corvallis City Councilor and State of Oregon representative to, and chair of the Hanford Natural Resource Trustee Council. He plans to maintain strengths in parks, library and city services and to confront challenges such as homelessness, livability and infrastructure.
“I believe I'm a good fit with the ward,” Shaffer said via email. “I communicate extensively with residents. I listen to and respect the diverse viewpoints and priorities of ward residents. I walked the whole ward when I ran a year ago, and met a lot of people.”
Ward 8
Ed Junkins is a board-certified Pediatrician and Pediatric Emergency physician, and the Associate Dean at the Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific Northwest in Lebanon, Ore. He has an occupational background in residency training, fellowship training and as a U.S. Public Health Officer.
Junkins’ educational background includes a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame, a M.D. from John Hopkins University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Utah.
He has previous government experience in the Corvallis School Board, Imagine Corvallis 2040 Advisory Network Board, and as a City Councilor. Shaffer plans to improve community wellness by supporting a livable community, expanding housing, controlling fees and reducing hate/bias incidents.
Ward 9
Andrew Struthers is an information technology consultant at Oregon State University. His educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in finance and business information systems from OSU. Struthers’s prior government experience was being on the Corvallis City Council, Corvallis Budget Commission and Associated Students of OSU president, when he was a student.
If elected, he plans to work on sustainability, public participation and economic development. Struthers wants to achieve the Council’s aspiration goal of 100% renewable energy by 2030, while also growing and expanding the Corvallis Airport and Airport Industrial Park.
