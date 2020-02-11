Oregon State Gymnastics beat the Stanford Cardinal on Feb. 2 in Gill Coliseum with a score of 196.825 to 194.575. The Beavers received season high scores for vault with 49.050, balance beam with 49.375 and floor exercise with 49.475.
No. 25 ranked OSU Gymnastics bested Stanford
- By Ana Pearse│Orange Media Network
-
- Updated
- 0
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html