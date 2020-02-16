Nick Hurley has been appointed to succeed Jon Sassaman as the chief of the Corvallis Police Department, the city announced on February 11. Sassaman is scheduled to retire on June 30.
Hurley will work closely with Sassaman, the Police Department and community until then to ensure a smooth leadership transition, according to a CPD press release.
“I am humbled and honored to be appointed the next Chief of Police for the City of Corvallis,” Hurley said in the press release. “Over the next few months, I will have daily access to Chief Sassaman as we begin the handoff of responsibilities to ensure a smooth transition for the department and the community.”
Having worked in law enforcement for over 20 years, Hurley is no stranger to the CPD. He currently holds the role of captain at the department. In his current role, Hurley oversees a division responsible for training, evidence, police records, as well as the Corvallis Regional Communications Center, which provides 911 services to Benton County.
Hurley is also no stranger to Oregon State University. He holds a Master’s Degree in College Administration from the university and also holds a degree in American Sign Language from Western Oregon University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
In 2019, Hurley helped develop a training program through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training to help police officers better communicate and engage with people who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Sassaman’s retirement comes after a 32-year career in the department. Hurley’s appointment was made by City Manager Mark Shepard.
“I am confident that Captain Hurley is the right person to lead the Corvallis Police Department and build on the foundation Chief Sassaman has created,” Shepard said.
Hurley will assume his duties as Police Chief on June 30, with a public reception planned for July.
