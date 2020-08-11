Oregon State University will conduct most fall term classes remotely in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among the university community, as conditions trend toward level three of OSU’s four public health levels.
In an email addressed to the OSU community, OSU President F. King Alexander said over 90% of course sections on the Corvallis, Ore. campus will be offered remotely. Courses offered on-site will primarily be labs and field courses—those with a heavy experiential learning component, Alexander added.
This decision allows students to decide where they want to be located during fall, whether that is off campus or on campus—as virtual instruction supports both. Residence halls will be open to students who decide to live on campus.
The campus will be open under modified conditions, as the university has public health measures and COVID-19 testing protocols in place.
“We ask all students, faculty and staff accessing the campus and living in the Corvallis community to be vigilant in adhering to OSU, local and state public health guidelines, and to participate in voluntary virus testing,” Alexander said in the email.
According to Alexander, classroom and laboratory buildings will be open during fall term for in-person instruction. Other buildings that will remain open include the Memorial Union, Dixon Recreation Center, student services and study space buildings, child care, health and wellness, food services and emergency assistance— and advising services will be primarily remote.
The university’s COVID-19 Safety and Success website and this video offer details on what OSU will look like this fall.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
