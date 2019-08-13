Medivac, a group of OSU students that designed a portable and reliable cooler to preserve temperature sensitive medications such as insulin, made it to the finals of InventOR. InventOR is a state-wide competition for Oregon college students to showcase their ideas and have the chance to win a $25,000 prize to fund their projects. Brian MacInnes, Medivac Head of Medical Resources said Medivac started as a group project.
“This project started off in BA 260. We have competed in several competitions including the Giles pitch competition a couple times which we have won once,” MacInnes said via email. “We chose our team first in class and then those of us that wanted to stay on stayed and then we added some members through team building meetings.”
Noah Hoffman, CEO of Medivac says the group started with seven members in an entrepreneurs class, but when the class ended there were only two members.
“The team has changed many times, but making sure that the motivation and message is the same throughout is very important,” Hoffman said.
The inspiration for Medivac's cooler started with the news of Hurricane Maria. Hurricane Maria caused many deaths in Puerto Rico, some of those deaths were due to the lack of refrigeration tools to preserve insulin.
According to a mortality report released by the Puerto Rican government, "The number of diabetes deaths in September and October 2017, at 666, was 46 percent higher than the average for the same period in the two previous years. Many people with diabetes had difficulty keeping insulin refrigerated."
Medivac started their team in BA 260, a class for introduction to entrepreneurship where the students are given the opportunity to go to a pitch competition. This competition is directed by Innovation X, a center for innovation that is part of the college of business. This center has many programs for OSU students that aspire to be entrepreneurs, such as Launch Academy. Launch Academy is one of the programs that Medivac joined to improve their design.
According to Michelle Marie, InnovationX program manager, approximately 300 students enroll in BA 260: Introduction to Entrepreneurship each term, adding up to 900 students each year. Additionally, 51 students enrolled in Launch Academy (BA 367) and Advanced Launch Academy (BA 368) in the 2018-19 academic year.
Launch Academy provides many tools to OSU entrepreneurs such as 3D printers located at the DAMlab Makerspace, foundings, one-on-one mentorships and opportunities to grow networks.
Hoffman said one key factor that lead to the team’s continued success was persistence and the desire to share their message, but that communication is key to keeping a team functional.
“If somebody wants to be part of the team or get involved, they know what they are getting themselves into,” Hoffman said. “Knowing that we are all students, we are all busy with classes.”
Medivac also was one of the two winners of the 2019 Impact Oregon Innovation challenge, and made it to the finals of InventOR. Hoffman added that even if Medivac didn’t win the InventOR competition, they have many connections and they will keep working to improve Medivac.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html