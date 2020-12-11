As a tribute for Michael “Mickey” Millsap, who was a member of the Delta Lambda chapter of Delta Tau Delta, an ongoing fundraiser is being held by Mickey’s family and the fraternity where donations will go towards "creating a world without type 1 diabetes."
Mickey worked closely with his fraternity’s philanthropy partnership, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. In 2019 and 2020, he had worked with JDRF’s annual walk, and Mickey’s family is now organizing a tribute for their son at each year’s Corvallis Type One Diabetes Walk. This walk takes place at the Crystal Lake Sports Field Park in Corvallis, Ore., and is planned for the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend.
"The loss of our brother Mickey is a travesty, he was a very involved member of the chapter and friend to many. Mickey's love for the outdoors and compassion for his fellow brothers are ideals we carry on in celebration of his life,” said Tom Giannini, OSU’s Delta Tau Delta president.
On Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, Mickey died in his Corvallis residence due to complications from diabetes. His family and his Delta Tau Delta brothers ask for donations and support for the annual JDRF fundraiser walk as a memorial tribute and celebration of his life.
Mickey was born on Oct. 30, 1998, in San Diego, Calif. He was raised in Encinitas, Calif., and lived with his loving family. He was the son of Connie and Jim Millsap and twin brother of Matthew.
Mickey was 21 years old and an Oregon State University student about to enter his fourth year studying both history and education. He graduated with the class of 2017 from San Dieguito Academy, which was located in his hometown, Encinitas.
Mickey enjoyed a variety of hobbies that included outdoor activities like hiking, camping, skateboarding and exploring new places with his close friends. In Encinitas, he was an Eagle Scout as a part of his Troop 776. Mickey was said to be intelligent and strong-willed on whatever path he took.
Mickey was initiated into Delta Tau Delta on March 3, 2019, which he then went on to become a very active and dedicated member of the house. He served as the director of community service and director of marketing during his time with the fraternity.
“I knew Mickey for about 18 months and he had this aura about him wherever he went. He was a kind, sincere, and hilarious man, and everyone seemed to love him,” said Randy Ulatowski, fourth-year marketing student and Delta Tau Delta brother. “He was always willing to help a friend in need, and I learned that early in our friendship.”
Those who knew Mickey all echoed similar sentiments: that he was the type of person who would do anything for his friends, no matter the circumstances.
"Mickey is the textbook definition of a friend to all. He always found the good in everyone and everything. His friends remember him every day by enjoying the little things. He did that best. All the love Mickey!” said Dom Daprille, fourth-year civil engineering student and Delta Tau Delta brother.
Ulatowski said Mickey was selfless and helped him immensely in a time of need.
“I had been in a bad car accident a couple years back, and afterwards I desperately needed to borrow another car to make some important trips in order to deal with the accident. Even though he had only known me for a couple months, he lent me his car for four days to use,” Ulatowski said. “He didn’t ask for payment or anything in return because that’s just the kind of man Mickey was.”
Max Schain, Delta Tau Delta member and third-year geography and geospatial science student, said Mickey always brought laughter into any room he entered, and just being in the room with him would brighten your day.
“I personally was not super close to Mickey. We hung out somewhat often but whenever we would hangout, he was a chill relaxed guy who seemed like he didn't have a care in the world. In my opinion, he was a go with the flow kind of guy. Very positive kid. He had a lot going for him. He was a Type 1 Diabetes advocate from which he suffered from and always volunteered for JDRF and had serious aspirations to be a high school history teacher,” Schain said.
The OSU community is disheartened by the loss of this astounding individual who had such a positive impact on the lives of those he surrounded himself with. Mickey will be dearly missed and his life will continue to be honored by his loved ones.
“I will never forget getting the news about his passing, and just feeling absolutely crushed and empty inside. I miss Mickey so very much, as do the rest of my fraternity brothers,” Ulatowski said.
