Corvallis, OR (97331)

Today

Overcast. High 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 49F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.