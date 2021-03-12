General Opinion Graphic
Dear Survivors, 

We believe you. We love you. We are here to advocate alongside you. 

We are writing to reaffirm, again and always, our commitment to believing and supporting survivors of sexual and interpersonal violence in our OSU community, across all identities and experiences. We recognize that the constant influx of media around campus sexual violence has a significant impact on our community; the recent news might be feeling inescapable, overwhelming, or triggering/activating. You may be holding feelings of anger, sadness, and betrayal. We want to remind you that it is normal to be experiencing any number of feelings surrounding this flood of distressing news about trauma and violence—those reactions are real and they deserve to be acknowledged and taken seriously. Your stories and experiences are valid, and we are here to support you and your healing, no matter how that looks. 

If you are seeking support and would like to connect with others, SARC and CAPS are hosting Zoom support group sessions for students on Tuesday, March 16 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and for staff on Friday, March 19 from noon-1 p.m. Please sign up to participate.

You may view our full letter here

We love you, believe you and we are here to advocate with you. We support you in whatever way you choose, every step of the way.

In Solidarity, 

Elizabeth Kennedy

Sexual Violence Prevention Specialist, Student Health Services 

Whitney Archer

Center Director, Hattie Redmond Women & Gender Center

Amy Frasieur

Health Equity Specialist, Student Health Services 

Kimberly Hack

Survivor Advocate, Survivor Advocacy & Resource Center

Sahana Prasad

Interpersonal Violence Services Coordinator, Counseling & Psychological Services

Amanda Stevens

Sexual Health Coordinator, Student Health Services

Becca Williams

Director, Survivor Advocacy & Resource Center

