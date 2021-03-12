Dear Survivors,
We believe you. We love you. We are here to advocate alongside you.
We are writing to reaffirm, again and always, our commitment to believing and supporting survivors of sexual and interpersonal violence in our OSU community, across all identities and experiences. We recognize that the constant influx of media around campus sexual violence has a significant impact on our community; the recent news might be feeling inescapable, overwhelming, or triggering/activating. You may be holding feelings of anger, sadness, and betrayal. We want to remind you that it is normal to be experiencing any number of feelings surrounding this flood of distressing news about trauma and violence—those reactions are real and they deserve to be acknowledged and taken seriously. Your stories and experiences are valid, and we are here to support you and your healing, no matter how that looks.
If you are seeking support and would like to connect with others, SARC and CAPS are hosting Zoom support group sessions for students on Tuesday, March 16 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and for staff on Friday, March 19 from noon-1 p.m. Please sign up to participate.
You may view our full letter here
We love you, believe you and we are here to advocate with you. We support you in whatever way you choose, every step of the way.
In Solidarity,
Elizabeth Kennedy
Sexual Violence Prevention Specialist, Student Health Services
Whitney Archer
Center Director, Hattie Redmond Women & Gender Center
Amy Frasieur
Health Equity Specialist, Student Health Services
Kimberly Hack
Survivor Advocate, Survivor Advocacy & Resource Center
Sahana Prasad
Interpersonal Violence Services Coordinator, Counseling & Psychological Services
Amanda Stevens
Sexual Health Coordinator, Student Health Services
Becca Williams
Director, Survivor Advocacy & Resource Center
