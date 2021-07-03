The Oregon State Beavers Women’s Soccer team has announced Lauren Sinacola as the new head coach of the team following former Coach Matt Kagan’s resignation in May.
Sinacola joins the Beavers from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, where she has been an assistant coach for the past three seasons, which have included an NCAA Tournament berth and win in 2019 along with a Top 15 ranking for the Fighting Irish in 2019.
Previous to her stint at Notre Dame, Sinacola accrued head coaching experience with the Western Michigan Broncos for two years after having been an assistant coach for three seasons there as well.
In her three years as an assistant at Western Michigan, the Broncos won the Mid-American Conference championship and made the NCAA Tournament twice, with an overall record of 39-18-10. While in charge at Western Michigan as a head coach, she led the Broncos to a 23-15-2 record before leaving the program for Notre Dame.
Sinacola is also a decorated former player, playing for the Michigan state Spartans from 2006 to 2009. While there, she helped lead the team to two NCAA Tournament berths and was a captain in her senior year, while also picking up a spot on the All-Big Ten team her senior year after leading the conference in assists.
After graduating, she was a volunteer assistant at her alma mater from 2010 to 2012 before a brief one-year stint at Olivet College in 2012 as an assistant coach.
Sinacola will attempt to help the Beavers improve from their 4-11-1 record in the 2020 season and hopefully regain the form that led to a 11-6-2 record in 2019, the first winning season for the program since the 2012-13 season.
Fans can look forward to Sinacola leading the Beavers into action when the women’s soccer season begins in the fall.
