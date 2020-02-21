Oregon State Women’s Soccer is adding two new assistant coaches, as announced by head coach Matt Kagan on Twitter. The first announcement came on Feb. 7 and was followed with another announcement six days later on Feb. 13.
The tweet from Feb. 7 announced Kevin Legg, who joins OSU after serving as the Director of Youth Programs for Crossfire United. On their website, Crossfire United says it is part of the ECNL, or the Elite Clubs National League - which is “the premiere competitive league in the country for girls soccer.”
“Kevin’s experience coaching youth players will bode very well as he is experienced in coaching elite level players who have the ability to play in the Pac-12,” said head coach Matt Kagan in an email about his newest assistant. “His eye is already trained to evaluate top talent and I am so glad that he is joining our staff.”
According to the online announcement attached to Kagan’s tweet, Legg has been coaching since 1994 and spent time playing professional indoor soccer.
Geri Siudzinski was announced as a volunteer assistant as part of the Feb. 13 tweet, coming to Corvallis after two seasons as the Coordinator of Soccer Operations at Mississippi State. Siudzinski also spent time as a graduate assistant at Ashland University in Ohio before taking the position at Mississippi State.
“Geri was with me at Mississippi State and is someone who I trust wholeheartedly with all aspects of running a Division I soccer program,” Kagain said via email. “She is a great addition to our team and our women will benefit immensely from her presence here at OSU.”
Though she is joining the staff, coach Kagan says her role “would be the same whether she was a paid assistant or a volunteer.”
Siudzinski played college soccer from 2012 – 2015 at the University of Toledo, where she scored five goals and added 12 assists across 80 career appearances.
The players, it seems, are also looking forward to working with the new coaches. Sophomore midfielder Sydney Studer expressed an excitement with the newest additions, citing this past season as an example for what new perspectives can bring to a team.
“I am really excited to work with the new staff. Over the past season we’ve seen what a new perspective can do for a team,” Studer said via email. “I am really happy to learn and grow more as a player and person with our staff.”
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html