Last update: March 21, 2020
This map shows the number of reported COVID-19 cases by county in Oregon, and is updated daily. Click on individual counties to see the up-to-date number of reported COVID-19 cases. However, the number of reported cases may not fully indicate the number of cases present, as Oregon's capacity to test has been lower than desired, according to reporting by the Oregonian. Click the gray box in the upper left to view the map legend. Data is provided by the Oregon Health Authority.
