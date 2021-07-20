A Corvallis man was shot and killed on Sunday, July 18, following a call to the Linn County sheriff’s office received a call just after 10 p.m. that night.
As of July 19, police have arrested Pedro Martinez-Carillo, 19, after he turned himself in to LCP. Martinez-Carillo is currently being Linn County Jail under a charge for murder.
The shooting happened at a private residence near the 3200 block of Old Highway 34 and, when police arrived on the scene, 24-year-old Hector Cisneros from Corvallis was found to be deceased.
The case is being investigated as a possible homicide as it happened at a rodeo-type event with hundreds of people. A disturbance was then believed to have broken out that led to Cisneros death.
Anyone with information on Cisnero’s death is asked to contact Detective Colin Pyle at (541) 967-3950.
