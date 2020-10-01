Editor's Note: This article is a part of the 2020 OSU Back-to-School Issue. The Baro has put together this issue to inform Oregon State University's incoming class, as well as returning students about the impacts COVID-19 has had on the university and what to expect this fall.
Oregon State University’s Human Services Resource Center and the OSU Beaver Store will continue ongoing services in providing students’ needs throughout fall term, as classes continue to be given remotely.
Despite the various implications of COVID-19, the HSRC will carry on with operations of supporting students in need. The necessities that are attended to include access to emergency shelter, food insecurity and providing other needed course materials.
These materials are distributed through programs that are offered to students of the university. Processes and programs that can be used include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the HSRC food pantry, laptop and calculator loans, textbook and basic needs support.
Students can complete a SNAP application which can direct them to find the proper resources needed. Weekly grocery support that distributes food to members of the OSU community is also available for assistance.
Emily Faltesek, a food security program coordinator at the HSRC, said the center will continually be accepting donations that range from food, school supplies and toiletries.
“We get a lot of our food from Linn Benton Food Share and we are able to purchase some of our food too, but some items we just can’t seem to get enough of,” Faltesek said.
The HSRC continues to offer food boxes and “Healthy Beaver Bags” that can be picked up at the Champinefu Lodge. Food boxes from the local food bank and Beaver Bags are still being distributed weekly.
“Our grocery support is still running every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and we distribute Healthy Beaver Bags every Friday from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m,” said Lauren Chase, dietetic intern at the HSRC.
Due to COVID-19, the HSRC are no longer accepting volunteers.
“Our programs, historically, have really relied on volunteers’ generosity and the community spirit of OSU students to support the efforts here,” Faltesek said. “We’ve had to make a bit of an adjustment with COVID-19, so right now it’s just paid staff, professional staff and some academic interns from programs who are offering.”
An online version of textbook loans will take place instead, but donations will continue to be accepted at the HSRC. These digital textbooks will be administered by The Valley Library’s network.
On account of students needing an accessible source for textbooks, a digital course reserve system is available during this remote learning phase. Students can request books which the material is then scanned by The Valley Library to be accessed digitally.
The OSU Beaver Store will continue to operate regularly and do textbook buybacks for students. The store practices its usual process of performing tractions both in person or mailed in.
“Our goal during this COVID-19 period was to continue to offer the opportunities and services students expect from their campus store,” said James Howard, the academic materials manager at the OSU Beaver Store.
Students can refer to the Beaver Store’s website for more information on price quotes for textbooks. Starting the second week of the term, students can come to the store for a buyback transaction.
“Right now we’ve actually been given quite a bit more latitude in how we do our services than we had at the beginning when the pandemic was new,” Faltesek said.
Be the first to add to the discussion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Commenting Policy Orange Media Network acknowledges every individual’s right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment, and celebrates the open and honest exchange of ideas. While the goal of the comment section is to further community conversation and engagement on the various topics covered by Orange Media Network, we strive to foster a civil and respectful discourse for all participants. All user comments are manually reviewed by staff members before they appear live on the website. Our full policy is available here: http://www.orangemedianetwork.com/site/social_media_commenting_policy.html